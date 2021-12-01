DEC. 3
— Clinton Hometown Pride Committee Meeting, 11:30 a.m., in-person meeting at Rastrelli’s Restaurant, 238 Main Ave. Lunch is optional
DEC. 6
— Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Information Technology virtual information session. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges invites anyone interested in this field to learn more about the college’s programs and IT careers at the Dec. 6 beginning at 6 p.m., online via Zoom. To join the session, visit eicc.edu/itinfo and click on the link during the designated day and time. For more information, visit eicc.edu/itinfo, call 1-888-336-3907, or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu
DEC. 13
— Central DeWitt School Board meeting, 5 p.m. at the Administration Center.
JAN. 12
— Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room. Join by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89435339758?pwd=bUJycXFUTjNBcG9NRmg0SlhSeUZiZz09
Meeting ID: 894 3533 9758
Passcode: 471192
