DEC. 14

— Clinton City Council, regular council meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. If you wish to participate in the meeting via conference call, call (563) 265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#. The council's Committee of the Whole meeting will follow.

DEC. 16

— Clinton ADA Commission, 1 p.m., City Hall Conference Room.

— City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, combined with the Monument Committee, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South.

DEC. 22

— Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall first floor conference room.

JAN. 12

— Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room. Join by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89435339758?pwd=bUJycXFUTjNBcG9NRmg0SlhSeUZiZz09

Meeting ID: 894 3533 9758

Passcode: 471192

