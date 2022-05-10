MAY 11
• Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall,.
MAY 12
• Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
MAY 14
• The Clinton County Civil Service Commission, 8:30 a.m., Clinton River King & Queen Athletic Complex, 1650 S. 14th St., Clinton.
MAY 15
• City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5:15 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St.
MAY 18
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m.
MAY 19
• Clinton Human Rights Commission's 17th annual Human Rights Award ceremony, 4 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. The community is invited to attend.
MAY 24
• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council's committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall,.
JUNE 9
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room,.
