MAY 11

• Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

MAY 12

• Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

MAY 14

• The Clinton County Civil Service Commission, 8:30 a.m., Clinton River King & Queen Athletic Complex, 1650 S. 14th St., Clinton.

MAY 15

• City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5:15 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St.

MAY 18

• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m.

MAY 19

• Clinton Human Rights Commission's 17th annual Human Rights Award ceremony, 4 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. The community is invited to attend.

MAY 24

• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council's committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

JUNE 9

• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St.

Tags

Trending Video