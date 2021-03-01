TUESDAY, MARCH 2
Clinton Traffic Study Commission, 4:45 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337, enter conference ID 345 417 086#. Residents should announce their names and home addresses when they join the call.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
Clinton Plan Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton, followed by Zoning Board of Adjustment, Committee of the Whole. To attend via phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
