APRIL 19

• Clinton skate park meeting, 6 p.m. Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North, Clinton.

APRIL 20

• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.

• Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

• River Bend School Board Regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.

APRIL 25

• Clinton School Board committee of the whole meeting, 5:30 p.m.., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

APRIL 26

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. The City Council's committee of the whole meeting will follow.

APRIL 27

• Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

MAY 5

• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first floor conference room, 611 S. Third St.

MAY 9

• Clinton School Board regular meeting, May 9, 2022, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

MAY 18

• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m.

