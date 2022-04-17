APRIL 19
• Clinton skate park meeting, 6 p.m. Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North, Clinton.
APRIL 20
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.
• Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Council Chambers,.
• River Bend School Board Regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
APRIL 25
• Clinton School Board committee of the whole meeting, 5:30 p.m.., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
APRIL 26
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall,. The City Council's committee of the whole meeting will follow.
APRIL 27
• Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall,.
MAY 5
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first floor conference room,.
MAY 9
• Clinton School Board regular meeting, May 9, 2022, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
MAY 18
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.