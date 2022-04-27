MAY 3

• Clinton City Council's discussion with the Clinton Fire Department about hard-wire and wireless smoke detectors, 3-4:30 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

MAY 5

• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first floor conference room, 611 S. Third St.

MAY 9

• Clinton School Board regular meeting, May 9, 2022, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

MAY 10

• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council's committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

MAY 18

• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m.

MAY 24

• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council's committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

