MAY 3
• Clinton City Council's discussion with the Clinton Fire Department about hard-wire and wireless smoke detectors, 3-4:30 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
MAY 5
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first floor conference room,.
MAY 9
• Clinton School Board regular meeting, May 9, 2022, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
MAY 10
• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council's committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall,.
MAY 18
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m.
MAY 24
• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council's committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall,.
