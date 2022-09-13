SEPT. 14

• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 10 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23. The Board of Supervisors anticipate a closed session per Code of Iowa 21.5(1)(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation.

• Clinton Housing Board of Appeals 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall.

SEPT. 19

• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.

SEPT. 21

• Clinton County Development Association Board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Hotel, Clinton.

SEPT. 26

• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.

SEPT. 27

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the Committee of the Whole session. Clinton City Hall Council chambers.

OCT. 5

• Clinton City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers.

