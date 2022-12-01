DEC. 5
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public can also join the meeting on Zoom by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401.
DEC. 6
• Iowa Utilities Board/Wolf Carbon Solutions US pipeline public meeting, noon, Wild Rose Convention Center, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton. The meeting is set to discuss Wolf’s proposal to build and operate a carbon capture pipeline system that will transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities in eastern Iowa to an underground storage facility in Illinois.
DEC. 7
• The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, invite the public to attend its first program of the 2022-2023 season. Pam Stock, who retired from Boone County Conservation District where she was the Heritage Gardener, special events coordinator and the volunteer coordinator, is the speaker. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. Programs are free and open to the public.
DEC. 12
• River Bend School District Policy Committee. 9 a.m., River Bend District Office, 1110 Third St., Fulton, Illinois.
DEC. 13
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., followed by Committee of the Whole session, Clinton City Hall, council chambers.
DEC. 14
• Wild Winter Wednesday, Windmill Cultural Center, Fulton, Illinois. The program will feature Stephanie Godke and "Holiday Happenings". Doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. Program begins about 9:20. Programs are free and open to the public.
DEC. 19
• Clinton County Supervisor Vacancy Committee meeting, 1:30 p.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
