THURSDAY, MARCH 11
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5:15 p.m., 601 S. First St., Clinton. Masks and social distancing are required.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County solid waste agency and recycling center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, police department annex, 110 Fifth Ave. S., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and use conference ID 673 485 142#.
