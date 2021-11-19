NOV. 22
— Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA. The public can join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 623839162. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 623839162 and then password clinton23.
— Clinton Public Library Design Workshop, anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Casual presentation at noon. Formal Presentation at 6 p.m. This is an opportunity for the community to give input on the future of the library buildings. Clinton Public Library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
— Clinton Community School Board, 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center.
NOV. 24
— City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
DEC. 1
— Central DeWitt School Board meeting, 6 p.m. at the Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth St., DeWitt.
