MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join by internet, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter code 623839162 and password clinton23.

City of Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 10 a.m. City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

