JAN. 6
• The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees, Imperial Lanes, Camanche.
• The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the DeWitt Chamber and Development Company's legislative kickoff with Clinton-area legislators, 7:30 a.m., Clinton School District Administration Building, 1401 12th Ave. North, Clinton. The event is free and open to the public; however, please make a reservation at https://www.clintonia.com/events/details/2022-legislative-preview-25749. Community members are encouraged to submit written questions for the legislators to rphelan@clintonia.com or director@dewittiowa.org.
JAN. 11
• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall.
JAN. 12
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room. Join by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89435339758?pwd=bUJycXFUTjNBcG9NRmg0SlhSeUZiZz09
Meeting ID: 894 3533 9758
Passcode: 471192
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.