DEC. 9
— Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Thurd St., Clinton, IA. The public may join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 623839162. The public may also join through the internet by following https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 623839162 and then password clinton23.
DEC. 13
— Central DeWitt School Board meeting, 5 p.m. at the Administration Center.
JAN. 12
— Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room. Join by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89435339758?pwd=bUJycXFUTjNBcG9NRmg0SlhSeUZiZz09
Meeting ID: 894 3533 9758
Passcode: 471192
