MONDAY, APRIL 26
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter code 623839162 and password clinton23.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Friends of Rock Creek, 6 p.m., Rock Creek and Zoom. Call or text 563-212-0955 for help accessing the meeting.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Buildings and Grounds Committee, 3:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th Street, Fulton.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room,1207 12th Street, Fulton.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th Street, Fulton.
