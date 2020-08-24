TUESDAY, AUGUST 25
Clinton City Council Meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. To attend via phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter 460975212#.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26
Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors 6 p.m. Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter 1264958230. To join via internet, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter 1264958230, password clinton23.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Human Rights Commission, Noon, Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee Meeting, 10 a.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Join by phone at 563-265-8337 using conference ID 704 428 058#.
