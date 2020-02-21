Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken patty on bun, seasoned loop fries, mixed vegetables and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.

Tuesday

Corn dog, vegetarian beans, potato wedges and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.

Thursday

Barbecue pork on a bun, spinach, oven roasted potatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and french toast sticks.

Friday

Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, wax beans, corn and Golden Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peanut butter toast.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots, mixed berries and Goldfish crackers. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and strawberries.

Tuesday

Pork fritter on bun, potato smiles, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and cheese biscuit and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, sweet peas, raisins and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and applesauce.

Thursday

Tater tot casserole, biscuit, mixed vegetables, cinnamon applesauce and Colby Jack cheese stick. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and peaches.

Friday

Cheese bosco sticks, marinara sauce, peas, carrots, banana and frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamini and cinnamon applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken drumstick, mixed vegetables, potato wedges, dinner roll and mixed berry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancakes or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, twister fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, blueberry muffin cake or cereal.

Wednesday

Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, Goldfish crackers, baby carrots and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.

Thursday

Lasagna casserole, garlic breadstick, lettuce, cottage cheese and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage country gravy and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Friday

Cheese quesadilla, mexican rice, taco fiesta beans, shredded lettuce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

French toast sticks, sausage and hashbrown. Entree' alt. - cheese omelet.

Tuesday

Chicken fajita, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. -chicken strips.

Wednesday

Garlic cheese bread, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - cheese pizza.

Thursday

Pizza arts lunch. Entree' alt. - school sack lunch.

Friday

Fish sticks, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - mozzarella sticks.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Shredded barbecue chicken on wheat bun, au gratin potatoes, broccoli and cinnamon baked pears.

Tuesday

Baked tilapia with onions and peppers, tarter sauce, rice pilaf, green beans and cherry crisp.

Wednesday

Potato soup, ham and cheese sandwich, cottage cheese, peaches and pecan pie.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, pineapple and yogurt.

Friday

Loose meat sandwich on wheat bun, carrots, potato salad and apple pie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

