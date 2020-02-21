Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken patty on bun, seasoned loop fries, mixed vegetables and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.
Tuesday
Corn dog, vegetarian beans, potato wedges and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.
Thursday
Barbecue pork on a bun, spinach, oven roasted potatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and french toast sticks.
Friday
Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, wax beans, corn and Golden Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peanut butter toast.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots, mixed berries and Goldfish crackers. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and strawberries.
Tuesday
Pork fritter on bun, potato smiles, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and cheese biscuit and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, sweet peas, raisins and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and applesauce.
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, biscuit, mixed vegetables, cinnamon applesauce and Colby Jack cheese stick. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and peaches.
Friday
Cheese bosco sticks, marinara sauce, peas, carrots, banana and frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamini and cinnamon applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken drumstick, mixed vegetables, potato wedges, dinner roll and mixed berry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancakes or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, twister fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, blueberry muffin cake or cereal.
Wednesday
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, Goldfish crackers, baby carrots and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.
Thursday
Lasagna casserole, garlic breadstick, lettuce, cottage cheese and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage country gravy and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Friday
Cheese quesadilla, mexican rice, taco fiesta beans, shredded lettuce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
French toast sticks, sausage and hashbrown. Entree' alt. - cheese omelet.
Tuesday
Chicken fajita, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. -chicken strips.
Wednesday
Garlic cheese bread, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - cheese pizza.
Thursday
Pizza arts lunch. Entree' alt. - school sack lunch.
Friday
Fish sticks, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - mozzarella sticks.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Shredded barbecue chicken on wheat bun, au gratin potatoes, broccoli and cinnamon baked pears.
Tuesday
Baked tilapia with onions and peppers, tarter sauce, rice pilaf, green beans and cherry crisp.
Wednesday
Potato soup, ham and cheese sandwich, cottage cheese, peaches and pecan pie.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, pineapple and yogurt.
Friday
Loose meat sandwich on wheat bun, carrots, potato salad and apple pie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
