CLINTON — MercyOne hospital is patiently awaiting brand new cardiac ultrasound units which are expected to be delivered next month.
The units were acquired with grant money from the Clinton County Development Association (CCDA), and totaled $480,000 for three new machines. The CCDA stated at the time of approval that the machines fit into their mission by improving the overall quality of life in the area.
“MercyOne is committed to providing the community we serve with the health care they deserve,” MercyOne Clinton Foundation Executive Director Julie Dunn says. “With the technological improvements available in the health care industry, we want to provide our patients with updated and state-of-the-art software, technology, and services.”
The Foundation applied for the grant in April to update the cardiac ultrasound units, with approval coming from the CCDA later in the summer. The units provide heart imaging to help diagnose and treat conditions such as coronary heart disease.
“Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death every year in the United States,” Dunn says. “In the last several years, imaging technology has advanced greatly and now allows clinicians to view, diagnose, and treat heart conditions with greater clarity and faster than ever before. Acquiring new cardiac ultrasound units benefits every patient in need of heart care by providing this essential service close to home.”
Once the grant was approved and the funding obtained, the order was put in.
The CCDA awards grant funding derived from Wild Rose Casino gaming revenue. The $480,000 will be paid at $160,00 over the next three years. The process will be complete with MercyOne when the machines are delivered and installed next month.
“We are grateful to the board members of the CCDA for hearing our need for these machines so we can continue to provide heart imaging when needed,” Dunn says. “The new cardiac ultrasound equipment brings the latest cardiac and vascular imaging technology to Clinton and surrounding communities. This will allow MercyOne physicians to better diagnose heart disease and other heart conditions.”
