CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is welcoming Lindsey McDonnell, a new nurse practitioner specializing in family practice, to the MercyOne circle of care.
Originally from the Clinton area, McDonnell is fulfilling a dream to provide care for families and be a part of the MercyOne family in Clinton.
“Coming from the Clinton area, I knew that I wanted to provide care to the families I grew up around,” she said. “I have always enjoyed working with others, and I feel like it is in my nature to nurture people. When I became a nurse, I really enjoyed the bonds I created with my patients. I have worked with MercyOne since 2014, mostly in maternity and pediatrics as a registered nurse. I realized we have such a need in our community for physicians and advanced practice providers that I ultimately decided to go further and get my DNP degree. I knew when I graduated as a nurse practitioner May 2022 that MercyOne was my home.”
She is excited to start seeing patients and assisting them to set and obtain their health care goals. Her favorite part of being a nurse practitioner in family practice is her ability to care for patients of all ages.
]“I think this makes my bond with them stronger, and I’m happy to see them as they grow and expand their families,” she said.
McDonnell is currently open for new patients at MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza, 915 13th Ave. North in Clinton. Call 243-2511 to schedule an appointment.
