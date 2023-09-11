Volunteer Millers of the Dutch Windmill, de Immigrant, will be hosting an evening of “All That Jazz” featuring a jazz duo from Davenport comprised of Edgar Crockett and Corey Kendrick.
Crockett is a music educator, composer, and freelance trumpet player. Having performed with multiple well-known professional musicians, he is also a professor emeritus at Black Hawk College. Despite a busy performing schedule, he currently teaches music theory at St Ambrose University.
Kendrick, also from Davenport, is an accomplished pianist and composer who's performed with numerous renowned artists. Presently, he is the Director of Instrumental Music at Black Hawk College.
Both musicians also give private lessons also.
The performance will be in the Windmill Cultural Center at 111-10th Avenue in Fulton, IL on Thursday, Sept. 14, starting at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served following the performance. The facility is accessible to persons with disabilities. This event is free and open to the public.
Monthly programming is sponsored through a grant from F.A.C.E. / DS Flikkema Foundation. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page, the Visit Fulton Facebook page, www.cityoffulton.us, or call (563) 249-6115.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.