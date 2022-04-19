Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Windy with rain developing later in the day. High 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.