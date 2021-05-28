Let’s start this editorial with a question: What would you say is the biggest threat to our democracy?
No, that is not meant to be a leading question heading us down a partisan rabbit hole. Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, AOC and Tucker Carlson do not qualify as correct answers. If you said any of them, please erase and try again. Only in broader terms.
You could say voter suppression is a big threat, and we get that. A reasonable contention. Or maybe you’d say the money in politics. Again, not a bad answer.
But we would argue that the biggest threat to our democracy is polarization and misinformation.
Don’t we all feel that these days? Don’t we know people whose facts don’t mesh with our facts? Don’t we all feel like we know people who are living on a different planet?
An informed citizenry is the heart of a democracy.
Without it, we the people – as the architects of our government – are subject to manipulation, unsound decisions, poor choices.
News literacy matters.
