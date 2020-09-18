All Times CST

East Division

 WLPctGB
z-Tampa Bay3318.647_
New York2921.580
Toronto2624.520
Baltimore2229.43111
Boston1932.37314

Central Division

 WLPctGB
z-Chicago3317.660_
Minnesota3121.5963
Cleveland2723.5406
Detroit2128.42911½
Kansas City2129.42012

West Division

 WLPctGB
Oakland3119.620_
Houston2525.5006
Seattle2228.4409
Los Angeles2130.41210½
Texas1832.36013

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta2921.580_
Miami2524.510
Philadelphia2525.5004
New York2327.4606
Washington1929.3969

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3020.600_
Cincinnati2526.490
St. Louis2324.489
Milwaukee2326.469
Pittsburgh1535.30015

West Division

 WLPctGB
z-Los Angeles3615.706_
San Diego3219.6274
San Francisco2524.51010
Colorado2227.44913
Arizona1932.37317

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 5:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 6:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (TBD), 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 12:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 5:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (López 4-4), 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 6:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (González 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6:08 p.m.

Tags