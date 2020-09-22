All Times CST

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Tampa Bay3619.655__7-3W-117-919-10
z-New York3123.574_8-2L-221-710-16
Toronto2826.519_4-6W-213-715-19
Baltimore2331.42612½53-7W-113-2010-11
Boston2034.37015½85-5W-19-1911-15

Central Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Chicago3420.630__6-4L-217-1017-10
z-Minnesota3322.600_6-4W-221-512-17
Cleveland3024.5564_4-6W-213-1117-13
Detroit2230.4231153-7L-112-1510-15
Kansas City2232.4071266-4W-111-1311-19

West Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Oakland3320.623__5-5L-120-813-12
Houston2727.500_5-5L-120-87-19
Seattle2430.44445-5W-113-911-21
Los Angeles2431.436106-4W-116-158-16
Texas1935.35214½94-6L-113-136-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3222.593__6-4W-216-816-14
Miami2826.5194_5-5L-211-1517-11
Philadelphia2728.491_4-6L-319-138-15
New York2430.44484-6L-211-1613-14
Washington2232.407105-5W-311-1611-16

Central Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago3222.593__7-3W-119-1413-8
St. Louis2625.510_6-4L-111-1115-14
Cincinnati2827.509_8-2W-215-1213-15
Milwaukee2627.491_6-4L-115-1411-13
Pittsburgh1539.2781711½1-9L-510-195-20

West Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Los Angeles3816.704__6-4L-116-822-8
z-San Diego3420.6304_7-3W-121-913-11
San Francisco2627.49111½_4-6L-116-1010-17
Colorado2429.45313½24-6W-212-1812-11
Arizona2034.370185-5L-211-139-21

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 5:37 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 5:05 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

