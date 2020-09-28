All Times CST

East Division

 WLPct 
Baltimore00.000 
Boston00.000 
z-New York00.000 
x-Tampa Bay00.000 
y-Toronto00.000 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
y-Chicago00.000 
z-Cleveland00.000 
Detroit00.000 
Kansas City00.000 
x-Minnesota00.000 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

 WLPct 
z-Houston00.000 
Los Angeles00.000 
x-Oakland00.000 
Seattle00.000 
Texas00.000 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

East Division

 WLPct 
x-Atlanta00.000 
z-Miami00.000 
New York00.000 
Philadelphia00.000 
Washington00.000 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
x-Chicago00.000 
y-Cincinnati00.000 
y-Milwaukee00.000 
Pittsburgh00.000 
z-St. Louis00.000 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

 WLPct 
Arizona00.000 
Colorado00.000 
x-Los Angeles00.000 
z-San Diego00.000 
San Francisco00.000 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Oakland 6, Seattle 2

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Texas 8, Houston 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-0), 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 2 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Arizona 11, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 11 a.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.

