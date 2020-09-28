All Times CST
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|z-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|x-Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|y-Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|y-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|z-Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|x-Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|x-Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|z-Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|y-Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|y-Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|z-St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|x-Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|z-San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6
Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Oakland 6, Seattle 2
Boston 9, Atlanta 1
Texas 8, Houston 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-0), 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 2 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 4 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Arizona 11, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6
Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 4
Boston 9, Atlanta 1
Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 11 a.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.
