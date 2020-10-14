|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
|Tampa Bay 3, Houston 0
|At San Diego
Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1
Monday, Oct. 12: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1) vs. Houston (Greinke 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 4:05 p.m.
x-Friday, Oct. 16: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 5:07 p.m.
x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 7:37 p.m.
|National League
|(Fox or FS1)
|Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 0
|At Arlington, Texas
Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 5:05 p.m. (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 7:08 p.m. (Fox and FS1)
x-Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 3:38 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. (Fox and FS1)
