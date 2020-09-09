All Times CST
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|28
|15
|.651
|Toronto
|24
|18
|.571
|New York
|21
|21
|.500
|Baltimore
|20
|21
|.488
|Boston
|15
|29
|.341
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|26
|16
|.619
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|Kansas City
|15
|28
|.349
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|25
|15
|.625
|Houston
|22
|21
|.512
|Seattle
|19
|23
|.452
|Los Angeles
|17
|26
|.395
|Texas
|14
|27
|.341
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|24
|18
|.571
|Philadelphia
|21
|18
|.538
|Miami
|19
|18
|.514
|New York
|19
|24
|.442
|Washington
|16
|25
|.390
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|25
|18
|.581
|St. Louis
|18
|17
|.514
|Milwaukee
|19
|22
|.463
|Cincinnati
|18
|24
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|14
|26
|.350
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Los Angeles
|31
|12
|.721
|San Diego
|27
|17
|.614
|San Francisco
|22
|21
|.512
|Colorado
|20
|22
|.476
|Arizona
|15
|28
|.349
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 2:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 3:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 5:10 p.m.
Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 6:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 5:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 5:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
