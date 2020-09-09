All Times CST

East Division

 WLPct 
Tampa Bay2815.651 
Toronto2418.571 
New York2121.500 
Baltimore2021.488 
Boston1529.341 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
Chicago2616.619 
Cleveland2616.619 
Minnesota2718.600 
Detroit1922.463 
Kansas City1528.349 

West Division

 WLPct 
Oakland2515.625 
Houston2221.512 
Seattle1923.452 
Los Angeles1726.395 
Texas1427.341 

East Division

 WLPct 
Atlanta2418.571 
Philadelphia2118.538 
Miami1918.514 
New York1924.442 
Washington1625.390 

Central Division

 WLPct 
Chicago2518.581 
St. Louis1817.514 
Milwaukee1922.463 
Cincinnati1824.429 
Pittsburgh1426.350 

West Division

 WLPct 
Los Angeles3112.721 
San Diego2717.614 
San Francisco2221.512 
Colorado2022.476 
Arizona1528.349 

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 2:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 5:10 p.m.

Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 6:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 5:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

