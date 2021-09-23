East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Tampa Bay
|94
|59
|.614
|_
|Boston
|88
|65
|.575
|6
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|8
|Toronto
|85
|67
|.559
|8½
|Baltimore
|48
|104
|.316
|45½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|86
|66
|.566
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|77
|.490
|11½
|Detroit
|74
|78
|.487
|12
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|.454
|17
|Minnesota
|67
|85
|.441
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|61
|.599
|_
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|8
|Oakland
|82
|70
|.539
|9
|Los Angeles
|72
|80
|.474
|19
|Texas
|55
|97
|.362
|36
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|80
|70
|.533
|_
|Philadelphia
|78
|74
|.513
|3
|New York
|73
|79
|.480
|8
|Miami
|64
|88
|.421
|17
|Washington
|63
|89
|.414
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|62
|.595
|_
|St. Louis
|83
|69
|.546
|7½
|Cincinnati
|78
|74
|.513
|12½
|Chicago
|67
|85
|.441
|23½
|Pittsburgh
|57
|94
|.377
|33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|97
|55
|.638
|2
|San Diego
|76
|75
|.503
|22½
|Colorado
|71
|80
|.470
|27½
|Arizona
|48
|104
|.316
|51
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Seattle 4, Oakland 1
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5, 12 innings
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas (Howard 0-4) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-7) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-4), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 12-8) at Minnesota (Ober 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 8:38 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 11-6) at Oakland (Montas 12-9), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 807 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Washington 7, Miami 5
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5
Atlanta 9, Arizona 2
San Francisco 8, San Diego 6
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis (Happ 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3), 1:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 5-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-8), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 9-2) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Knehr 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1),8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 12-7) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
