|All Times CST
x-if necessary
|WILD CARD SERIES
|(Best-of-3)
|American League
|Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2
|Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Thursday, Oct. 1: Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4
|Houston 2, Minnesota 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston 4, Minnesota 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston 3, Minnesota 1
|New York Yankees 2, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees 12, Cleveland 3
Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
|National League
|Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2
Thursday, Oct. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0
|Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0, 13 innings
Thursday, Oct. 1: Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0
|Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd., rain forecast
Friday, Oct. 2: Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0
|San Diego 2, St. Louis 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis 7, San Diego 4
Thursday, Oct. 1: San Diego 11, St. Louis 9
Friday, Oct. 2: San Diego 4, St. Louis 0
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
|New York Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0
|At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday, Oct. 6: New York Yankees (Garcia 3-2) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (Happ 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
|Houston 1, Oakland 0
|At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5: Houston 10, Oakland 5
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Valdéz 5-3) vs. Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 3:37 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston, 2:35 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston, 2:35 p.m.
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland, 2:35 p.m.
|National League
|San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 8:38 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 8:08 p.m. (MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:08 p.m. (FS1)
|Miami vs. Atlanta
|At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Miami (Alcantara 3-2) vs. Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 1:08 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Miami (López 6-4) vs. Atlanta (Anderson 3-2), 1:08 p.m. (MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Wright 2-4) vs. Miami (Sánchez 3-2), 1:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Miami, 1:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Miami vs. Atlanta, 3:08 p.m. (FS1)
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|At San Diego
|(All Games on TBS)
Sunday. Oct. 11:
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
x-Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
|National League
|At Arlington, Texas
|(Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
x-Sunday, Oct. 18:
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|At Arlington, Texas
|(All Games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20:
Wednesday, Oct. 21:
Friday, Oct. 23:
Saturday, Oct. 24:
x-Sunday, Oct. 25:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.