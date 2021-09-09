East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|88
|52
|.629
|_
|Boston
|80
|62
|.563
|9
|New York
|78
|61
|.561
|9½
|Toronto
|76
|62
|.551
|11
|Baltimore
|45
|93
|.326
|42
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|80
|60
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|69
|69
|.500
|10
|Detroit
|66
|75
|.468
|14½
|Kansas City
|62
|77
|.446
|17½
|Minnesota
|62
|78
|.443
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|58
|.583
|_
|Oakland
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|Seattle
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|Los Angeles
|69
|71
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|51
|88
|.367
|30
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|73
|65
|.529
|_
|Philadelphia
|71
|68
|.511
|2½
|New York
|70
|70
|.500
|4
|Miami
|58
|81
|.417
|15½
|Washington
|58
|81
|.417
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|86
|55
|.610
|_
|Cincinnati
|74
|67
|.525
|12
|St. Louis
|71
|68
|.511
|14
|Chicago
|65
|76
|.461
|21
|Pittsburgh
|50
|90
|.357
|35½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|Los Angeles
|88
|53
|.624
|2½
|San Diego
|74
|65
|.532
|15½
|Colorado
|63
|77
|.450
|27
|Arizona
|45
|95
|.321
|45
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Seattle 8, Houston 5
Texas 8, Arizona 5
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Thursday's Games
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-1) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 3:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
San Francisco 7, Colorado 4
Texas 8, Arizona 5
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings
Washington 4, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 1:20 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 5:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.