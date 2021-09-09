East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8852.629_
Boston8062.5639
New York7861.561
Toronto7662.55111
Baltimore4593.32642

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago8060.571_
Cleveland6969.50010
Detroit6675.46814½
Kansas City6277.44617½
Minnesota6278.44318

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8158.583_
Oakland7664.543
Seattle7664.543
Los Angeles6971.49312½
Texas5188.36730

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7365.529_
Philadelphia7168.511
New York7070.5004
Miami5881.41715½
Washington5881.41715½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee8655.610_
Cincinnati7467.52512
St. Louis7168.51114
Chicago6576.46121
Pittsburgh5090.35735½

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Francisco9050.643_
Los Angeles8853.624
San Diego7465.53215½
Colorado6377.45027
Arizona4595.32145

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 8, Houston 5

Texas 8, Arizona 5

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Thursday's Games

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-1) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 3:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

Texas 8, Arizona 5

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings

Washington 4, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 1:20 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 5:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

