All Times CST
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Tampa Bay
|36
|20
|.643
|z-New York
|32
|23
|.582
|Toronto
|28
|27
|.509
|Baltimore
|23
|32
|.418
|Boston
|21
|34
|.382
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Chicago
|34
|21
|.618
|z-Minnesota
|34
|22
|.607
|z-Cleveland
|31
|24
|.564
|Detroit
|22
|31
|.415
|Kansas City
|22
|33
|.400
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Oakland
|33
|21
|.611
|Houston
|28
|27
|.509
|Los Angeles
|25
|31
|.446
|Seattle
|24
|31
|.436
|Texas
|19
|36
|.345
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Atlanta
|33
|22
|.600
|Miami
|28
|27
|.509
|Philadelphia
|27
|29
|.482
|New York
|25
|30
|.455
|Washington
|23
|32
|.418
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Chicago
|32
|23
|.582
|St. Louis
|27
|25
|.519
|Cincinnati
|28
|28
|.500
|Milwaukee
|27
|27
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|16
|39
|.291
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Los Angeles
|39
|16
|.709
|z-San Diego
|34
|21
|.618
|San Francisco
|27
|27
|.500
|Colorado
|24
|30
|.444
|Arizona
|21
|34
|.382
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 5:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 6:30 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 2:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 5:05 p.m.
Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 5:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 6:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.