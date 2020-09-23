All Times CST

East Division

 WLPct 
z-Tampa Bay3620.643 
z-New York3223.582 
Toronto2827.509 
Baltimore2332.418 
Boston2134.382 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
z-Chicago3421.618 
z-Minnesota3422.607 
z-Cleveland3124.564 
Detroit2231.415 
Kansas City2233.400 

West Division

 WLPct 
x-Oakland3321.611 
Houston2827.509 
Los Angeles2531.446 
Seattle2431.436 
Texas1936.345 

___

East Division

 WLPct 
x-Atlanta3322.600 
Miami2827.509 
Philadelphia2729.482 
New York2530.455 
Washington2332.418 

Central Division

 WLPct 
z-Chicago3223.582 
St. Louis2725.519 
Cincinnati2828.500 
Milwaukee2727.500 
Pittsburgh1639.291 

West Division

 WLPct 
x-Los Angeles3916.709 
z-San Diego3421.618 
San Francisco2727.500 
Colorado2430.444 
Arizona2134.382 

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 5:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 6:30 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 2:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 5:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 5:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

