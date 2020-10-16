LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2
At San Diego

Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1

Monday, Oct. 12: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday, Oct. 15: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Friday, Oct. 16: Houston (Valdez 5-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2), 5:07 p.m.

x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 7:37 p.m.

National League
(Fox or FS1)
Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 1
At Arlington, Texas

Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3

Thursday, Oct. 15: Atlanta 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta (Minter 1-1), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta (Fried 7-0) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 3:38 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. (Fox and FS1)

