|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
|Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2
|At San Diego
Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1
Monday, Oct. 12: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday, Oct. 15: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Friday, Oct. 16: Houston (Valdez 5-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2), 5:07 p.m.
x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 7:37 p.m.
|National League
|(Fox or FS1)
|Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 1
|At Arlington, Texas
Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3
Thursday, Oct. 15: Atlanta 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 2
Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta (Minter 1-1), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta (Fried 7-0) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 3:38 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. (Fox and FS1)
