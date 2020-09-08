All Times CST
East Division
American League
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|28
|14
|.667
|Toronto
|23
|18
|.561
|New York
|21
|20
|.512
|Baltimore
|19
|21
|.475
|Boston
|14
|28
|.333
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|26
|15
|.634
|Cleveland
|26
|15
|.634
|Minnesota
|26
|17
|.605
|Detroit
|18
|21
|.462
|Kansas City
|14
|28
|.333
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|24
|14
|.632
|Houston
|21
|20
|.512
|Seattle
|19
|22
|.463
|Los Angeles
|17
|25
|.405
|Texas
|13
|27
|.325
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|24
|17
|.585
|Philadelphia
|20
|17
|.541
|Miami
|18
|18
|.500
|New York
|19
|23
|.452
|Washington
|15
|25
|.375
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|24
|18
|.571
|St. Louis
|17
|16
|.515
|Milwaukee
|18
|21
|.462
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|.439
|Pittsburgh
|13
|26
|.333
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Los Angeles
|30
|12
|.714
|San Diego
|26
|17
|.605
|San Francisco
|21
|21
|.500
|Colorado
|20
|21
|.488
|Arizona
|15
|27
|.357
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Toronto (TBD), 5:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Texas (Cody 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Oakland, 2:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (López 3-3) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Davies 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
