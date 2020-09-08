All Times CST

East Division

American League

 WLPct 
Tampa Bay2814.667 
Toronto2318.561 
New York2120.512 
Baltimore1921.475 
Boston1428.333 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
Chicago2615.634 
Cleveland2615.634 
Minnesota2617.605 
Detroit1821.462 
Kansas City1428.333 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

 WLPct 
Oakland2414.632 
Houston2120.512 
Seattle1922.463 
Los Angeles1725.405 
Texas1327.325 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

National League

East Division

 WLPct 
Atlanta2417.585 
Philadelphia2017.541 
Miami1818.500 
New York1923.452 
Washington1525.375 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
Chicago2418.571 
St. Louis1716.515 
Milwaukee1821.462 
Cincinnati1823.439 
Pittsburgh1326.333 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

 WLPct 
Los Angeles3012.714 
San Diego2617.605 
San Francisco2121.500 
Colorado2021.488 
Arizona1527.357 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Toronto (TBD), 5:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Texas (Cody 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Oakland, 2:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Miami (López 3-3) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Davies 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

