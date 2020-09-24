All Times CST
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|37
|20
|.649
|_
|z-New York
|32
|24
|.571
|4½
|Toronto
|29
|27
|.518
|7½
|Baltimore
|23
|33
|.411
|13½
|Boston
|22
|34
|.393
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Minnesota
|35
|22
|.614
|_
|z-Chicago
|34
|22
|.607
|½
|z-Cleveland
|32
|24
|.571
|2½
|Kansas City
|23
|33
|.411
|11½
|Detroit
|22
|32
|.407
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Oakland
|34
|21
|.618
|_
|Houston
|28
|28
|.500
|6½
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|9
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
|9½
|Texas
|19
|37
|.339
|15½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|34
|22
|.607
|_
|Miami
|28
|28
|.500
|6
|Philadelphia
|28
|29
|.491
|6½
|New York
|25
|31
|.446
|9
|Washington
|23
|33
|.411
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Chicago
|32
|26
|.552
|_
|Cincinnati
|29
|28
|.509
|2½
|St. Louis
|27
|26
|.509
|2½
|Milwaukee
|27
|28
|.491
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|19
|39
|.328
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|39
|17
|.696
|_
|z-San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|5
|San Francisco
|28
|27
|.509
|10½
|Colorado
|24
|31
|.436
|14½
|Arizona
|22
|34
|.393
|17
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 5:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 5:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Texas (Cody 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 4:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 5:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 2-2), 5:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 5:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 6:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 1-8), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday's Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
