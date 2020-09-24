All Times CST

East Division

 WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay3720.649_
z-New York3224.571
Toronto2927.518
Baltimore2333.41113½
Boston2234.39314½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
z-Minnesota3522.614_
z-Chicago3422.607½
z-Cleveland3224.571
Kansas City2333.41111½
Detroit2232.40711½

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Oakland3421.618_
Houston2828.500
Los Angeles2631.4569
Seattle2531.446
Texas1937.33915½

East Division

 WLPctGB
x-Atlanta3422.607_
Miami2828.5006
Philadelphia2829.491
New York2531.4469
Washington2333.41111

Central Division

 WLPctGB
z-Chicago3226.552_
Cincinnati2928.509
St. Louis2726.509
Milwaukee2728.491
Pittsburgh1939.32813

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles3917.696_
z-San Diego3422.6075
San Francisco2827.50910½
Colorado2431.43614½
Arizona2234.39317

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 5:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 5:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Texas (Cody 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 4:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 5:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 2-2), 5:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 5:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 1-8), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

