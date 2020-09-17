All Times CST

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3118.633__4-6L-117-914-9
New York2821.5713_7-3W-720-78-14
Toronto2622.542_5-5L-212-714-15
Baltimore2227.449944-6W-112-1610-11
Boston1832.36013½5-5L-18-1710-15

Central Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago3217.653__8-2L-116-1016-7
Minnesota3120.6082_6-4W-121-510-15
Cleveland2623.5316_2-8L-812-1114-12
Detroit2127.43810½3-7L-111-1210-15
Kansas City2129.42011½7-3W-110-1311-16

West Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Oakland3119.620__6-4W-118-713-12
Houston2425.490_3-7L-117-77-18
Seattle2227.44945-5L-212-910-18
Los Angeles2030.400115-5L-212-148-16
Texas1831.36712½85-5W-113-135-18

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2921.580__5-5L-115-814-13
Miami2522.532_6-4W-18-1217-10
Philadelphia2424.5004_3-7L-116-118-13
New York2227.4495-5W-110-1312-14
Washington1829.3835-5W-19-169-13

Central Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago3020.600__7-3W-418-1212-8
Cincinnati2526.490_7-3W-512-1113-15
St. Louis2223.489½4-6L-111-1111-12
Milwaukee2326.4695-5W-112-1411-12
Pittsburgh1434.29215102-8L-89-145-20

West Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Los Angeles3515.700__5-5W-216-819-7
San Diego3219.627_8-2L-219-813-11
San Francisco2424.50010_6-4W-115-99-15
Colorado2226.4581224-6L-111-1511-11
Arizona1931.3801664-6W-211-138-18

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:07 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:07 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

