All Times CST

East Division

 WLPct 
Tampa Bay2815.651 
Toronto2419.558 
New York2221.512 
Baltimore2022.476 
Boston1529.341 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
Chicago2716.628 
Cleveland2617.605 
Minnesota2718.600 
Detroit1922.463 
Kansas City1628.364 

West Division

 WLPct 
Oakland2615.634 
Houston2222.500 
Seattle1924.442 
Los Angeles1727.386 
Texas1527.357 

___

East Division

 WLPct 
Atlanta2518.581 
Philadelphia2118.538 
Miami1919.500 
New York2024.455 
Washington1625.390 

Central Division

 WLPct 
Chicago2519.568 
St. Louis1817.514 
Milwaukee1922.463 
Cincinnati1924.442 
Pittsburgh1427.341 

West Division

 WLPct 
Los Angeles3212.727 
San Diego2817.622 
San Francisco2321.523 
Colorado2023.465 
Arizona1529.341 

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 5:37 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (TBD), 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 5:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

