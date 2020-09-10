All Times CST
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|28
|15
|.651
|Toronto
|24
|19
|.558
|New York
|22
|21
|.512
|Baltimore
|20
|22
|.476
|Boston
|15
|29
|.341
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|27
|16
|.628
|Cleveland
|26
|17
|.605
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|Kansas City
|16
|28
|.364
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|26
|15
|.634
|Houston
|22
|22
|.500
|Seattle
|19
|24
|.442
|Los Angeles
|17
|27
|.386
|Texas
|15
|27
|.357
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|25
|18
|.581
|Philadelphia
|21
|18
|.538
|Miami
|19
|19
|.500
|New York
|20
|24
|.455
|Washington
|16
|25
|.390
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|25
|19
|.568
|St. Louis
|18
|17
|.514
|Milwaukee
|19
|22
|.463
|Cincinnati
|19
|24
|.442
|Pittsburgh
|14
|27
|.341
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Los Angeles
|32
|12
|.727
|San Diego
|28
|17
|.622
|San Francisco
|23
|21
|.523
|Colorado
|20
|23
|.465
|Arizona
|15
|29
|.341
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 5:37 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (TBD), 5:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 5:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.