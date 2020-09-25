All Times CST
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Tampa Bay
|37
|20
|.649
|z-New York
|32
|25
|.561
|z-Toronto
|30
|27
|.526
|Baltimore
|24
|33
|.421
|Boston
|22
|35
|.386
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Minnesota
|35
|22
|.614
|z-Chicago
|34
|23
|.596
|z-Cleveland
|33
|24
|.579
|Kansas City
|24
|33
|.421
|Detroit
|22
|33
|.400
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Oakland
|34
|22
|.607
|Houston
|29
|28
|.509
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
|Texas
|19
|38
|.333
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Atlanta
|34
|23
|.596
|Miami
|29
|28
|.509
|Philadelphia
|28
|29
|.491
|New York
|26
|31
|.456
|Washington
|23
|34
|.404
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Chicago
|32
|25
|.561
|St. Louis
|28
|26
|.519
|Cincinnati
|29
|28
|.509
|Milwaukee
|27
|29
|.482
|Pittsburgh
|18
|39
|.316
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Los Angeles
|40
|17
|.702
|z-San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|San Francisco
|28
|28
|.500
|Colorado
|25
|31
|.446
|Arizona
|22
|34
|.393
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 4-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 5:37 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Oakland (Minor 1-6), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 2:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 6:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 2:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
