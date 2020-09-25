All Times CST

East Division

 WLPct 
x-Tampa Bay3720.649 
z-New York3225.561 
z-Toronto3027.526 
Baltimore2433.421 
Boston2235.386 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
z-Minnesota3522.614 
z-Chicago3423.596 
z-Cleveland3324.579 
Kansas City2433.421 
Detroit2233.400 

West Division

 WLPct 
x-Oakland3422.607 
Houston2928.509 
Los Angeles2631.456 
Seattle2531.446 
Texas1938.333 

___

East Division

 WLPct 
x-Atlanta3423.596 
Miami2928.509 
Philadelphia2829.491 
New York2631.456 
Washington2334.404 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
z-Chicago3225.561 
St. Louis2826.519 
Cincinnati2928.509 
Milwaukee2729.482 
Pittsburgh1839.316 

West Division

 WLPct 
x-Los Angeles4017.702 
z-San Diego3422.607 
San Francisco2828.500 
Colorado2531.446 
Arizona2234.393 

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 4-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 5:37 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Oakland (Minor 1-6), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 2:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 6:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 2:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 2:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

