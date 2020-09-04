All Times CST

East Division

 WLPct 
Tampa Bay2612.684 
New York2016.556 
Toronto2016.556 
Baltimore1620.444 
Boston1226.316 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
Cleveland2314.622 
Chicago2315.605 
Minnesota2316.590 
Detroit1718.486 
Kansas City1424.368 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

 WLPct 
Oakland2212.647 
Houston2115.583 
Seattle1522.405 
Texas1323.361 
Los Angeles1325.342 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

East Division

 WLPct 
Atlanta2214.611 
Philadelphia1815.545 
Miami1616.500 
New York1721.447 
Washington1223.343 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
Chicago2215.595 
St. Louis1414.500 
Milwaukee1719.472 
Cincinnati1621.432 
Pittsburgh1124.314 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

 WLPct 
Los Angeles2910.744 
San Diego2316.590 
Colorado1819.486 
San Francisco1820.474 
Arizona1424.368 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-4), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 6:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Houston (TBD), 9:37 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 4:15 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Atlanta (Fried 6-0), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-2), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6:08 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

