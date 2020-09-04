All Times CST
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|26
|12
|.684
|New York
|20
|16
|.556
|Toronto
|20
|16
|.556
|Baltimore
|16
|20
|.444
|Boston
|12
|26
|.316
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|23
|14
|.622
|Chicago
|23
|15
|.605
|Minnesota
|23
|16
|.590
|Detroit
|17
|18
|.486
|Kansas City
|14
|24
|.368
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|Houston
|21
|15
|.583
|Seattle
|15
|22
|.405
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|Los Angeles
|13
|25
|.342
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|22
|14
|.611
|Philadelphia
|18
|15
|.545
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|New York
|17
|21
|.447
|Washington
|12
|23
|.343
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|22
|15
|.595
|St. Louis
|14
|14
|.500
|Milwaukee
|17
|19
|.472
|Cincinnati
|16
|21
|.432
|Pittsburgh
|11
|24
|.314
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Los Angeles
|29
|10
|.744
|San Diego
|23
|16
|.590
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|San Francisco
|18
|20
|.474
|Arizona
|14
|24
|.368
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-4), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 6:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Houston (TBD), 9:37 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 4:15 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 5:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Atlanta (Fried 6-0), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-2), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6:08 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.