All Times CST

East Division

 WLPct 
z-Tampa Bay3519.648 
z-New York3122.585 
Toronto2726.509 
Baltimore2331.426 
Boston2034.370 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
z-Chicago3419.642 
z-Minnesota3322.600 
Cleveland2924.547 
Detroit2230.423 
Kansas City2132.396 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

 WLPct 
z-Oakland3320.623 
Houston2726.509 
Seattle2330.434 
Los Angeles2331.426 
Texas1934.358 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

East Division

 WLPct 
Atlanta3122.585 
Miami2825.528 
Philadelphia2726.509 
New York2429.453 
Washington2032.385 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

 WLPct 
Chicago3122.585 
St. Louis2624.520 
Cincinnati2727.500 
Milwaukee2626.500 
Pittsburgh1538.283 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

 WLPct 
z-Los Angeles3816.704 
z-San Diego3420.630 
San Francisco2626.500 
Colorado2329.442 
Arizona2034.370 

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Anderson 0-2), 5:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 6:30 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Ureña 0-2) at Atlanta (Hamels 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Tags