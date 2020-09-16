All Times CST
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|31
|17
|.646
|_
|New York
|27
|21
|.563
|4
|Toronto
|26
|21
|.553
|4½
|Baltimore
|21
|27
|.438
|10
|Boston
|18
|31
|.367
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|32
|16
|.667
|_
|Minnesota
|30
|20
|.600
|3
|Cleveland
|26
|22
|.542
|6
|Detroit
|21
|26
|.447
|10½
|Kansas City
|20
|29
|.408
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|30
|19
|.612
|_
|Houston
|24
|24
|.500
|5½
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|7½
|Los Angeles
|20
|29
|.408
|10
|Texas
|17
|31
|.354
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|29
|20
|.592
|_
|Miami
|24
|22
|.522
|3½
|Philadelphia
|24
|23
|.511
|4
|New York
|21
|27
|.438
|7½
|Washington
|17
|29
|.370
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|29
|20
|.592
|_
|St. Louis
|21
|22
|.488
|5
|Cincinnati
|24
|26
|.480
|5½
|Milwaukee
|22
|25
|.468
|6
|Pittsburgh
|14
|33
|.298
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|34
|15
|.694
|_
|San Diego
|32
|18
|.640
|2½
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|10
|Colorado
|22
|25
|.468
|11
|Arizona
|18
|31
|.367
|16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 3:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
