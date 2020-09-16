All Times CST

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3117.646_
New York2721.5634
Toronto2621.553
Baltimore2127.43810
Boston1831.36713½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3216.667_
Minnesota3020.6003
Cleveland2622.5426
Detroit2126.44710½
Kansas City2029.40812½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Oakland3019.612_
Houston2424.500
Seattle2226.458
Los Angeles2029.40810
Texas1731.35412½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta2920.592_
Miami2422.522
Philadelphia2423.5114
New York2127.438
Washington1729.37010½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2920.592_
St. Louis2122.4885
Cincinnati2426.480
Milwaukee2225.4686
Pittsburgh1433.29814

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3415.694_
San Diego3218.640
San Francisco2324.48910
Colorado2225.46811
Arizona1831.36716

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 3:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

