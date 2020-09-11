All Times CST

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay2816.636_
Toronto2419.558
New York2221.512
Baltimore2022.4767
Boston1629.35612½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2716.628_
Minnesota2718.6001
Cleveland2618.591
Detroit2023.4657
Kansas City1728.37811

West Division

 WLPctGB
Oakland2715.643_
Houston2223.489
Seattle1924.442
Los Angeles1827.40010½
Texas1528.34912½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta2618.591_
Philadelphia2119.5253
Miami2019.513
New York2024.4556
Washington1626.3819

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2619.578_
St. Louis1918.5143
Milwaukee1922.4635
Cincinnati1925.432
Pittsburgh1427.34110

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3213.711_
San Diego2917.630
San Francisco2322.5119
Colorado2023.46511
Arizona1629.35616

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 5:37 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 5:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 5:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 11:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

