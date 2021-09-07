East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8851.633_
New York7860.565
Boston7962.56010
Toronto7562.54712
Baltimore4493.32143

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago7958.577_
Cleveland6868.50010½
Detroit6575.46415½
Kansas City6276.44917½
Minnesota6177.44218½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8057.584_
Seattle7563.543
Oakland7463.5406
Los Angeles6870.49312½
Texas4988.35831

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7364.533_
Philadelphia7166.5182
New York7069.5044
Miami5781.41316½
Washington5781.41316½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee8455.604_
Cincinnati7466.52910½
St. Louis6967.50713½
Chicago6476.45720½
Pittsburgh5089.36034

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Francisco8850.638_
Los Angeles8751.6301
San Diego7364.53314½
Colorado6375.45725
Arizona4593.32643

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2

Houston 11, Seattle 2

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 2:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 5:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 5:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-12) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 510 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 10, Colorado 5

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 2:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 5:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-13), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Nolin 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-7), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia,6:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

