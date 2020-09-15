All Times CST

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3017.638_
Toronto2620.565
New York2621.5534
Baltimore2126.4479
Boston1731.35413½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3116.660_
Minnesota3019.6122
Cleveland2621.5535
Detroit2026.43510½
Kansas City2028.41711½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Oakland3018.625_
Houston2324.489
Seattle2226.4588
Los Angeles2028.41710
Texas1730.36212½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta2820.583_
Miami2421.533
Philadelphia2323.5004
New York2126.447
Washington1728.378

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2820.583_
St. Louis2121.5004
Cincinnati2326.469
Milwaukee2125.4576
Pittsburgh1432.30413

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3315.688_
San Diego3217.653
San Francisco2324.489
Colorado2125.45711
Arizona1731.35416

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 3:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

