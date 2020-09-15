All Times CST
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|30
|17
|.638
|_
|Toronto
|26
|20
|.565
|3½
|New York
|26
|21
|.553
|4
|Baltimore
|21
|26
|.447
|9
|Boston
|17
|31
|.354
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|31
|16
|.660
|_
|Minnesota
|30
|19
|.612
|2
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|.553
|5
|Detroit
|20
|26
|.435
|10½
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|.417
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|30
|18
|.625
|_
|Houston
|23
|24
|.489
|6½
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|8
|Los Angeles
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|Texas
|17
|30
|.362
|12½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|28
|20
|.583
|_
|Miami
|24
|21
|.533
|2½
|Philadelphia
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|6½
|Washington
|17
|28
|.378
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|28
|20
|.583
|_
|St. Louis
|21
|21
|.500
|4
|Cincinnati
|23
|26
|.469
|5½
|Milwaukee
|21
|25
|.457
|6
|Pittsburgh
|14
|32
|.304
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|15
|.688
|_
|San Diego
|32
|17
|.653
|1½
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|9½
|Colorado
|21
|25
|.457
|11
|Arizona
|17
|31
|.354
|16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 5:40 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 3:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 3-4), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
