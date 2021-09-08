East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8851.633_
New York7860.565
Boston7962.56010
Toronto7562.54712
Baltimore4493.32143

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago8058.580_
Cleveland6868.50011
Detroit6575.46416
Kansas City6276.44918
Minnesota6177.44219

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8158.583_
Seattle7664.543
Oakland7464.536
Los Angeles6970.49612
Texas5188.36730

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7364.533_
Philadelphia7167.514
New York7069.5044
Miami5781.41316½
Washington5781.41316½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee8555.607_
Cincinnati7466.52911
St. Louis6968.50414½
Chicago6476.45721
Pittsburgh5089.36034½

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Francisco9050.643_
Los Angeles8851.633
San Diego7365.52916
Colorado6377.45027
Arizona4595.32145

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7

Houston 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Texas 3, Arizona 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 8, Houston 5

Texas 8, Arizona 5

Minnesota at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-9), 2:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3), 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 5-1) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 12, Colorado 3

Texas 3, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

Texas 8, Arizona 5

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-3), 12:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 5:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 6:20 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

