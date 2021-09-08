East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|88
|51
|.633
|_
|New York
|78
|60
|.565
|9½
|Boston
|79
|62
|.560
|10
|Toronto
|75
|62
|.547
|12
|Baltimore
|44
|93
|.321
|43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|80
|58
|.580
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|68
|.500
|11
|Detroit
|65
|75
|.464
|16
|Kansas City
|62
|76
|.449
|18
|Minnesota
|61
|77
|.442
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|58
|.583
|_
|Seattle
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|Oakland
|74
|64
|.536
|6½
|Los Angeles
|69
|70
|.496
|12
|Texas
|51
|88
|.367
|30
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|73
|64
|.533
|_
|Philadelphia
|71
|67
|.514
|2½
|New York
|70
|69
|.504
|4
|Miami
|57
|81
|.413
|16½
|Washington
|57
|81
|.413
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|85
|55
|.607
|_
|Cincinnati
|74
|66
|.529
|11
|St. Louis
|69
|68
|.504
|14½
|Chicago
|64
|76
|.457
|21
|Pittsburgh
|50
|89
|.360
|34½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|Los Angeles
|88
|51
|.633
|1½
|San Diego
|73
|65
|.529
|16
|Colorado
|63
|77
|.450
|27
|Arizona
|45
|95
|.321
|45
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7
Houston 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Texas 3, Arizona 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0
Wednesday's Games
Seattle 8, Houston 5
Texas 8, Arizona 5
Minnesota at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-9), 2:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3), 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 5-1) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 8, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 12, Colorado 3
Texas 3, Arizona 1
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0
Wednesday's Games
San Francisco 7, Colorado 4
Texas 8, Arizona 5
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-3), 12:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 5:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 6:20 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
