All Times CST

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3017.638_
Toronto2620.565
New York2621.5534
Baltimore2026.435
Boston1731.35413½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3016.652_
Minnesota3018.6251
Cleveland2621.553
Detroit2026.43510
Kansas City2028.41711

West Division

 WLPctGB
Oakland2918.617_
Houston2324.4896
Seattle2225.4687
Los Angeles2028.417
Texas1730.36212

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta2819.596_
Miami2421.5333
Philadelphia2323.500
New York2126.4477
Washington1728.37810

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2820.583_
St. Louis2021.488
Milwaukee2124.467
Cincinnati2226.4586
Pittsburgh1431.31112½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3314.702_
San Diego3117.646
San Francisco2324.48910
Colorado2125.45711½
Arizona1731.35416½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 5:40 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

