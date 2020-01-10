Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy...with freezing rain this evening...later changing to a wintry mix. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.