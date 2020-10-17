Name: Norlin Mommsen
Town of Residence: DeWitt
Party: Republican
Occupation: Livestock and Grain Farmer
Boards: Present Clinton County Soil and Water commissioner; Past Director of the Great River Threshers; Past Board member of Clinton County Farm Bureau; Past President and member of Miles of Miles Area Lions; Past chairman and present member of St. John's Lutheran Church; Past EMT with Community Ambulance Service; DeWitt Central FFA Alumni
Experience: Six years as State Representative for House District 97
Family: Wife Denise, five children and four grandchildren
