FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR Cole Beasley and OL Alec Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Allan George to the active roster. Promoted QB Jake Browning from the practice squad to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed S Mike Brown from the Cleveland practice squad. Signed S Nate Meadors to the practice squad. Placed S Andrew Adams on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Colton White from San Diego (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Returned C Radim Zohorna to Calgary (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned C Chris Tierney to Charlotte (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Returned D Tyler Wotherspoon to Utica (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned G Cory Schneider to Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Jacob Bernard-Docker to Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Jake Neighbours from Springfield (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Nick Perbix to a two-year contract extension.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Loaned RW Joey Anderson to Toronto (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Wyatt Kalynuk from Team Canada (Spengler Cup) to Abbotsford (AHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled D Josh Brook from Team Canada (Spengler Cup).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned RW Colin Bilek to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). Signed LW Brayden Burke to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Tobie Bisson and C Alan Quine from Team Canada (Spengler Cup).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released G Garrett Metcalf from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Fort Wayne D Scott Allan for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Dec. 31st game against Indy. Suspended Allen LW/C Zach Pochiro for one game as a result of his actions during a Dec. 31st game against Wichita. Suspended Rapid City D Tyson Helgesen for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Dec. 31st game against Tulsa.
SOCCER
USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Emil Nielsen.
