FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR Cole Beasley and OL Alec Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Allan George to the active roster. Promoted QB Jake Browning from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed S Mike Brown from the Cleveland practice squad. Signed S Nate Meadors to the practice squad. Placed S Andrew Adams on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Colton White from San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Returned C Radim Zohorna to Calgary (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned C Chris Tierney to Charlotte (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Returned D Tyler Wotherspoon to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned G Cory Schneider to Bridgeport (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Jacob Bernard-Docker to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Jake Neighbours from Springfield (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Nick Perbix to a two-year contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Loaned RW Joey Anderson to Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Wyatt Kalynuk from Team Canada (Spengler Cup) to Abbotsford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled D Josh Brook from Team Canada (Spengler Cup).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned RW Colin Bilek to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). Signed LW Brayden Burke to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Tobie Bisson and C Alan Quine from Team Canada (Spengler Cup).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released G Garrett Metcalf from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Fort Wayne D Scott Allan for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Dec. 31st game against Indy. Suspended Allen LW/C Zach Pochiro for one game as a result of his actions during a Dec. 31st game against Wichita. Suspended Rapid City D Tyson Helgesen for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Dec. 31st game against Tulsa.

SOCCER

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Emil Nielsen.

