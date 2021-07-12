Northeast sophomore pitcher Jimmy Weispfenning owes left fielder Caleb Gruhn a Coke.
Gruhn made the final out on a fly ball to left field Saturday, completing Weispfenning’s no-hitter over Bellevue in a 4-0 win Saturday at Anamosa Middle School.
“I had it in my mind that I had a no-hitter going into the last inning,” Weispfenning said. “The last batter hit a fly ball to left field, and I was just watching it, knowing that it was going to get caught and be a great end to the game.”
Weispfenning threw seven scoreless innings with two walks and four strikeouts.
“It was great,” Weispfenning said. “I went out there and threw strikes like I was supposed to. Our defense was huge that game — we made great plays. They put the ball in play and we were able to get the outs, and then it turned out with that no-hitter, so it was pretty amazing.”
The win over the Comets in a Class 2A Substate 5, District 9 Quarterfinal pits the Rebels up against Beckman Catholic in a semifinal game Tuesday at Dyersville, Iowa.
Against Bellevue, Cade Hughes, Kael Parson, Clayton Meyermann and Alijah Dopson each had an RBI, giving Weispfenning the run support he needed to seal the no-hitter.
The win is Northeast’s fourth in a row, and the team’s third shut out in a row. The Rebels now turn their attention to the Trailblazers, who sit at 18-14 and had a first-round bye.
The Rebels will have junior Cade Hughes on the mound, who sports the top earned-run average in Class 2A (0.31).
Weispfenning said the team has a lot of confidence right now.
“We have a lot of momentum going into this game,” Weispfenning said. “That will help us push through and we’re just hoping to get the job done.”
Clear Creek-Amana 11, Central DeWitt 1
The Sabers fell in a Class 4A Region 8 Semifinal Monday night at Oxford, Iowa, ending the team’s season.
North Linn 6, Prince of Peace 0
The Irish (3-15) fell to the Lynx in a Class 1A District Quarterfinal Saturday at Coggon, Iowa, ending Prince of Peace’s season.
Jeremiah Wauford and Kyle Sager each had a hit for the Irish. Wauford had a stolen base.
Kyler Wallace pitched 2 2/3 innings with two hits and two strike outs. Wauford took the loss, pitching 3 1/3 innings with three hits, six runs (three earned), three walks and one strikeout.
Easton Valley 3, Midland 0
The River Hawks (18-10) defeated the Eagles (8-13) in a Class 1A District Quarterfinal Saturday at Delhi, Iowa.
Austin Franzen, Porter Fuegen and Ayden Huling each had an RBI. Collecting hits for Easton Valley were: Franzen (2-for-3, triple), Brig Bormann (1-for-3), Carson Fuegen (1-for-3), Porter Fuegen (1-for-2) and Huling (1-for-3, walk). Porter and Carson Fuegen both had a stolen base.
Franzen got the complete-game shut out on the mound with three hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts.
Easton Valley moves on the face Maquoketa Valley (20-7) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Maquoketa Valley. The Wildcats defeated East Buchanan 4-1 in their quarterfinal game.
Central DeWitt 5, Xavier 4
Before their loss Monday, the Sabers (12-25) upset the Saints (22-18) in a Class 4A Region 8 Semifinal Saturday at DeWitt.
Drew Anderson led the Sabers with two RBIs while Morgan Machovec, Talbot Kinney and Paige Owens each had one. Collecting hits for the Sabers were: Machovec (3-for-4), Megan Clark (2-for-3, two doubles), Ava Morris (1-for-4), Kinney (1-for-3, walk), Owens (1-for-3) and Anderson (1-for-3). Scoring runs were Machovec (2), Kinney, Owens and Clark. Machovec had three stolen bases.
Owens pitched a complete game with nine hits, four runs (three earned), six walks and one strikeout.
