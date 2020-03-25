CLINTON — The monthly National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employee meeting is cancelled for April.
NARVRE meeting canceled. Published
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Passed away at home with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, father, brother. He is survived by his mother, 2 sisters and his son. No services are planned.
M. Paul Davis, age 62 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Food left on stove destroys home
- CGH Medical Center closes clinics temporarily
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Sheriff issues rules to apply or renew weapons permits
- Clinton companies adjust to new procedures
- Coronavirus continues to invade Illinois and Iowa
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- MercyOne Clinton nurse recognized as one of Iowa's Great Nurses
- Holly's Dogs grand opening on the horizon
- Conservation director placed on leave
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.