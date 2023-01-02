All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 26 11 .703 —
Brooklyn 24 12 .667 1½
Philadelphia 21 14 .600 4
New York 19 18 .514 7
Toronto 16 20 .444 9½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 19 18 .514 —
Atlanta 17 19 .472 1½
Washington 17 21 .447 2½
Orlando 13 24 .351 6
Charlotte 10 27 .270 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 13 .639 —
Cleveland 23 14 .622 ½
Indiana 20 17 .541 3½
Chicago 16 20 .444 7
Detroit 10 29 .256 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 23 13 .639 —
New Orleans 23 13 .639 —
Dallas 21 16 .568 2½
San Antonio 12 24 .333 11
Houston 10 26 .278 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 24 12 .667 —
Portland 18 17 .514 5½
Utah 19 20 .487 6½
Minnesota 16 21 .432 8½
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 9
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 21 17 .553 —
Sacramento 19 16 .543 ½
Phoenix 20 17 .541 ½
Golden State 19 18 .514 1½
L.A. Lakers 15 21 .417 5
Sunday's Games
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
Memphis 118, Sacramento 108
Denver 123, Boston 111
Monday's Games
Phoenix at New York, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.
