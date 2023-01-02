All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 26 11 .703 —

Brooklyn 24 12 .667 1½

Philadelphia 21 14 .600 4

New York 19 18 .514 7

Toronto 16 20 .444 9½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 19 18 .514 —

Atlanta 17 19 .472 1½

Washington 17 21 .447 2½

Orlando 13 24 .351 6

Charlotte 10 27 .270 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 23 13 .639 —

Cleveland 23 14 .622 ½

Indiana 20 17 .541 3½

Chicago 16 20 .444 7

Detroit 10 29 .256 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 23 13 .639 —

New Orleans 23 13 .639 —

Dallas 21 16 .568 2½

San Antonio 12 24 .333 11

Houston 10 26 .278 13

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 24 12 .667 —

Portland 18 17 .514 5½

Utah 19 20 .487 6½

Minnesota 16 21 .432 8½

Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 21 17 .553 —

Sacramento 19 16 .543 ½

Phoenix 20 17 .541 ½

Golden State 19 18 .514 1½

L.A. Lakers 15 21 .417 5

___

Sunday's Games

Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

Memphis 118, Sacramento 108

Denver 123, Boston 111

Monday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video